Xiaomi 14 Pro Will Boast A Massive Camera Module With An All-Flat Look

The leaked Xiaomi 14 Pro renders also show us the rear camera module. It’s undoubtedly chunkier than before. Reports claim that the phone measures 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm. It makes the 14 Pro slightly thicker than the Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, the camera module alone is now tipped to be up to 13.1mm high. If we talk about the camera configuration, sources suggest Xiaomi could add up to four sensors at the back. Moreover, some previous rumors claimed that the phone would get a 50MP primary camera.

Rumors claim that the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro will sport a 120Hz display refresh rate. It will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. In addition to that, there will be a 4,860mAh battery to keep its lights on. The smartphone will support 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. In addition, it will come with an IP rating for water and dust resistance. These all are rumors and speculations. There have been no official words regarding the handsets by the company yet. Anyhow, only a month is left in the Xiaomi 14 launch. So, let’s wait and watch what Xiaomi offers to its highly anticipated series.