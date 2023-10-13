Xiaomi 14 Pro Will Boast A Massive Camera Module With An All-Flat Look
The highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Reports claim that Xiaomi is expected to debut its flagship series next month. Xiaomi 14 series will include three new flagship phones — the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Recently, Xiaomi 14 Pro renders surfaced online giving us a glimpse at an all-flat look without curves. Renders also hint at a massive camera module of the flagship killer, 14 Pro.
Expected Xiaomi 14 Pro Specs
The Xiaomi 14 Pro is anticipated to sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a center-placed punch-hole selfie snapper. The most noteworthy change here is that Xiaomi has ditched the curved panel that was present on the 13 Pro for a trendy flat display. It means the upcoming handsets will have no curves at all. Flat screens appear to be the new go-to for smartphone makers. Many smartphones like Google Pixel 8 Pro also boast flat screens for a leveled look.
The leaked Xiaomi 14 Pro renders also show us the rear camera module. It’s undoubtedly chunkier than before. Reports claim that the phone measures 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm. It makes the 14 Pro slightly thicker than the Xiaomi 13 Pro. However, the camera module alone is now tipped to be up to 13.1mm high. If we talk about the camera configuration, sources suggest Xiaomi could add up to four sensors at the back. Moreover, some previous rumors claimed that the phone would get a 50MP primary camera.
Xiaomi is said to be working on a new system that focuses on smoothness which is likely a reference to the rumored MiOS. If you don’t know, MiOS is tipped to be Xiaomi’s new operating system that will replace MIUI. The company claimed that the switch from MiOS to MIUI would likely happen in China only. This means that MiOS will not be available worldwide. Many tipsters also hinted at the arrival of MiOS. So it’s possible that we might see the new Xiaomi OS, at least in China.