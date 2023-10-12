Qualcomm is set to introduce its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, earlier this year compared to previous years. This unveiling will occur at Qualcomm’s annual Hawaii event, scheduled for October 24 to October 26 2023. As Qualcomm is approaching the launch date of the new chipset, many smartphone manufacturers are also gearing up to launch their flagship device with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. One of these is Xiaomi, which is ready to launch the Xiaomi 14 series by the end of this month.

According to a recent rumour from China, Xiaomi is eager to become the first smartphone manufacturer to announce new devices featuring the new chipset. To secure this position, Xiaomi plans to make its announcement on October 27, immediately following the conclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit. Xiaomi’s announcement will focus on the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro flagship smartphones. These are the successors of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, which the company launched in December 2022.

Xiaomi 14 Series will be the First to Launch with SD 8 Gen 3 on October 27

The Xiaomi 14 series is expected to introduce a fresh design, Leica-tuned cameras with three distinct focal lengths. Moreover, it will run on MIUI 15 based on Android 14. If the rumours hold true, the Pro variant will feature a titanium frame and satellite connectivity.

Both models have already received certification for sale in China from the relevant authorities. Furthermore, these new devices are anticipated to improve display quality, camera capabilities, fast charging, battery capacity, and vibration motors. Reportedly, mass production for both models is already underway.

Some previous reports have revealed that the Xiaomi 14 will be equipped with 90W charging, an improvement over the preceding 13 series. Interestingly, Xiaomi has opted to maintain the 120W charging capability for the Pro variant. It demonstrates its commitment to delivering fast charging solutions to its users.

The rumours claim that the main camera will get an even larger sensor – 50MP 1/1.28”, up from 50MP 1/1.49”. In addition to that, it will also have a “medium-telephoto” camera, probably with a standard lens like its predecessor. However, unlike Xiaomi 13, it may offer higher than 3.2x optical magnification. There have been no words regarding what the fourth sensor might be.

There are still a few days left since the launch of the devices. We will surely get more details about the phones in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.