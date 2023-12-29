Xiaomi 14 Series & Watch S3 to Get SU7 EV Colors

The tech giant Xiaomi finally launched its first-ever electric vehicle, the SU7 EV, after months of leaks and teasers. At a special launch event, the CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, unveiled the new EV, which arrives in two ‘hero colors,’ including Aqua Blue and Verdant Green. Now, as per a source, these two colors are also being copied for the company’s latest Xiaomi 14 series and Watch S3.

It implies that the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch S3 will also be offered in Aqua Blue and Verdant Green colors.

However, these devices, along with EVs, have only been launched in China, and it’s not clear when or if they will be launched in the international market.

As per a past rumor, the Xiaomi 14 Pro may never go outside of China officially. On the other hand, its lower-end sibling, the Xiaomi 14, will be launched globally, but the launch date isn’t confirmed. Finally, the Xiaomi Watch S3 appears to be the Chinese version of the globally available Watch 2 Pro.

