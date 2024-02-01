The Xiaomi 15 series has already become a subject of discussion in the rumor mill. The Xiaomi 14 series is not yet available in the global market. A recent leak has shed light on some details regarding the fingerprint sensor in the Xiaomi 15 lineup. A recent leak from Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu indicates that the Xiaomi 15 Pro and Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. However, it remains unclear whether the standard Xiaomi 15 will also adopt this feature or opt for an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner utilizes sound waves to generate a 3D map of the user’s fingerprint, providing enhanced accuracy and security in comparison to optical sensors. This technology is particularly effective in challenging conditions. It can penetrate surface imperfections for reliable fingerprint recognition.

Optical sensors rely on capturing a 2D image of the fingerprint using light. It results in generally faster performance but is potentially more susceptible to spoofing. Despite significant advancements in optical sensor technology, ultrasonic sensors remain favored for their ability to offer a more robust and reliable biometric authentication experience.

Recent smartphones such as the Galaxy S24 series, the Find X7 Ultra, and iQOO 12 Pro boast ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensors. It increases security and accuracy. In contrast, some devices, like the Xiaomi 14 series, are equipped with optical fingerprint sensors. The reason is to provide a balance of speed and functionality in fingerprint recognition technology.

According to recent reports, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will power the Xiaomi 15 series. This lineup is expected to feature a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a flat design and support for 1.5K resolution. Meanwhile, the 15 Pro is anticipated to house a larger curved-edge screen with a 2K resolution. Mass production for the Xiaomi 15 series is slated to commence in September. It hints at a potential launch in October of this year.