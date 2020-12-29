Xiaomi’s Mi 10T series hit the market of Pakistan with the standard Mi 10T two weeks ago. And now, the social media pages of Xiaomi Pakistan have reveled that the budget-friendly Mi 10T Lite is on its way to Pakistan that is the direct successor of the Mi 9 Lite, and also the budget variant of the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Users will also find a lot of similarities in Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and the POCO X3 but the huge difference is that the POCO phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G while Mi 10T Lite is coming with the Snapdragon 750G. The lite version has a 5G modem and a more powerful Adreno 618 GPU.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is Coming to Pakistan

The device is featuring a 6.67 Inches display with 1080p resolution, with a notch overhead, where the selfie camera is housed.

The phone’s quad-camera has an 8MP ultra-wide lens with larger pixel size. The 26mm standard lens has an f/1.9 aperture and a 64MP sensor behind it. At this point, we can predict that the other two cameras would have low-quality 2MP sensors and tiny apertures.

Enjoy the smooth visuals and exceptional viewing experience with our new #Mi10TLite launching soon in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/IR4awCtaEU — Xiaomi Pakistan (@Xiaomi_Pakistan) December 27, 2020

Another member of the Mi 10T Series, Mi 10T Lite will be launched very soon. Stay tuned to find out more!#Mi10TLite pic.twitter.com/F28Ux0c79n — Xiaomi Pakistan (@Xiaomi_Pakistan) December 26, 2020

According to previous rumors, this upcoming smartphone will come with a 128GB Built-in memory which is enough to store your data. The handset is featuring a 6GB of RAM.

