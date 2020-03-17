Xiaomi Redmi 8A Full Review: An Exquisite Budget Smartphone

Xiaomi is making some groundbreaking progress in the smartphone market. The reasons are apparent. Xiaomi’s manufacture smartphones based on high-quality standards. Whether it’s a low range smartphone or a high range smartphone, Xiaomi doesn’t compromise on quality. Today, I am going to write a detailed review of a low budget smartphone so you can analyze if I’m right or wrong. The Xiaomi Redmi XA series has always remained the company’s most affordable smartphone for any given year. However, despite their low price, smartphones continue to impress many around the globe. Redmi 8A is another masterpiece of Xiaomi launched recently. Therefore, I am going to write a full review of Xiaomi Redmi 8A.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Full Review:

I will start with the design.

Design:

Xiaomi Redmi 8A has a prolific and decent design. It has a jet black front side. The edges of the smartphone are sleek and give an excellent feeling while holding it. On the front side, there is a camera and sensors for the call. There are volume keys and a power button on the right edge of Redmi 8A. On the downside, there is an audio jack, a speaker and a charging port. There is a sim-slot on the left side. The backside of the smartphone is equipped with a camera with a LED flash.

Price:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is available in PKR 15,999/-

Display:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A has a dot-notch display. The type of screen used in Redmi 8A is an IPS LCD. Size of the screen is 6.2 inches. The resolution which screen provides is720 x 1520 Pixels. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Operating System and performance:

The operating system in Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is Android 9.0 (Pie). There is an Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53). The chipset installed in the smartphone is Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439. This chipset is used first time in Xiaomi’s smartphone. The Antutu score is also reasonable. I played PubG on the smartphone. And there weren’t many lags if we compare it with the price of the smartphone. The GPU installed in the smartphone

Camera:

Rear Camera:

The rear-camera in Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is a 12 MP, f/1.9, 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF with a LED Flash. There are some other features related to the camera as well. Like Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama and video ([email protected]).

Front camera:

The front camera of the Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is 8 Megapixel. There is HDR as well. The resolution for video is [email protected]

check out? Best Mobile Phones under PKR 10000 in Pakistan (2020 Updated)

Memory:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A has a decent memory space. The storage space of the smartphone is 32 GB. While there are two variants available in terms of RAM. One variant has 2 GB RAM while the other variant has 3 GB RAM. The smartphone can also support micro SD card up to 512 GB.

Connectivity:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A has all the connectivity options. It can support WLAN, Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS and Radio. USB connectivity is also enabled in the smartphone.

Additional Features:

The additional features which are installed in Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A include Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor and a Document viewer.

Sensors:

Xiaomi Redmi 8A has all the necessary sensors. Like, Accelerometer, Compass and Proximity.

Sim:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A has dual sim connectivity.

Battery:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A has an excellent battery if we compare it with the other phones of this price range. It has a Li-Po non-removable 5000 mAh battery. On top of that, there is a C-type 12W charger for faster charging.

Colours:

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Sunset Red.

Some Cons of the Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A:

There are some drawbacks in the smartphone. Like, it has unsatisfactory performance, particularly on the 2GB variant. The camera results are not up to the mark as well. Also, the phone has ads and bloatware-ridden software.

Conclusion:

My personal rating for Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is 8/10. Though there are some loopholes in the smartphone. But if we compare them with the price tag of the phone, then they are acceptable. The design of the phone is brilliant. And the battery is outstanding as well. Therefore, I would recommend Redmi 8A to people who have a price range of under 20k.