



There are few reports that Xiaomi is going to announce the arrival of its K30S smartphone series. The new smartphone is named a Redmi K30S smartphone. Right now we have come across the Launch Date of Redmi K30S.

According to news officials, the new smartphone is going to launch on October 27. However, there is no official confirmation on the releasing date yet.

Specifications of the phone are revealed on the Twitter handle by Digital Chat Station. Numerous information from the news forum told that it is a rebranded version and design of Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone.

Xiaomi Revealed the Launch Date of Redmi K30S Smartphone

Digital Chat Station posted, “Looking at the price you guessed before, the price of K30S is much lower than you think. Those who can’t buy the K30U and like to play large-scale mobile games can bend a bit, and the nonstop performance of the Snapdragon 865 is still better than Tianji”.

Earlier several leaked information suggested that Redmi K30S will have a 6.67-inch LCD with a pin-hole display and featuring full HD resolution. The new phone will have all the latest specs like 5,000 mAh longer battery life, and it might have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. There is no MicroSD slot to expand the internal storage capacity.

The latest K30S is assisted by up to 12 GB of LPPDR5 RAM, having 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 33W fast charging support. It is a structure with a triple camera system which has 20-megapixel front-facing camera, 64-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel macro lens.

The launch of K30S is first taking place in China. At the same time, it is going to expect that Redmi K30S would hit the markets of Latin America, Asia Pacific Countries and North Africa.

