Xiaomi 12 series All Set to be Launched Globally on March 15

It has been a few months that Xiaomi launched its latest flagship Xiaomi 12 series in China only. In a recent leak it was revealed that 12 series will be launched globally in mid March.

According to another leak the new 12 series will be launched globally on March 15th. An official-looking poster of Xiaomi 12 series shared by the Dutch publication AndroidPlanet, also confirmed the global launch date to be 15th March.

Statements like “Master every scene” and “Xiaomi 12 series, the answer to all” are written on the Dutch publisher’s poster. The poster also mentions the date to be 15th March.

Though the Xiaomi global model has been spotted on many certification sites and all the models are said to be having the same specs and internals. Lets have a go through of the different specs of the 12 series.

The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset whereas the the Xiaomi12X will be having a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Pro will be having a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be coming with a 5,000 mAh battery capacity like its Chinese version with 150W wired and 50W wired fast charging tech. In the camera department it will be having a triple rear camera module with 50MP as main lens. The front camera will be having a 32MP selfie lens.

Whenever handsets like these are launched, it is never just one model. The series usually have more than one models with base model and its variants. The Dutch publishers or any of the other leaks does not give any such information.

The excitement for the new Xiaomi series has been aroused by these leaks; but the expected launch date is just a week away. Fan can contain their excitement for another weeks time.

