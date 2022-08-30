Meta is constantly adding value to the users’ package of services. It equally launches features and updates for all its companies including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, while many times, it expands its operations further across the world. The company’s sole aim is to keep the users stick to its platforms and provide them with great ease and convenience. At the start of this month, the parent company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was planning to initiate the international expansion of NFTs support on Instagram. Finally, the news has arrived that Facebook and Instagram now support NFTs. You can finally Post your NFTs on Facebook & Instagram.

With this great news, users of Facebook and Instagram can now post their digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens) they have in their wallets across the owned companies by Meta. This means a Facebook user can post on Instagram and vice versa. The digital wallets will get connected on one app and then the NFTs can be shared across the platforms.

The NFT support on Instagram before this year was just accessible by a few creators in the United States but later on at the start of this month, the company planned to expand it worldwide. Instagram’s initial Non-Fungible Tokens test was carried out in May. After the success, the company rolled out the NFT expansion in more than 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and America. The users in these countries can now easily share their NFTs on Instagram. The same work was going on with Facebook and now they also support the NFTs.

By expanding the support internationally, the users of Facebook and Instagram can now buy and sell digital assets like music, videos, art, etc. through crypto-currency which is encoded with an underlying software like most cryptos. The users will be able to connect to the digital wallet, tag creator, and collector and share NFTs. For Instagram, the NFTs can be shared on users’ Instagram Feed, in messages, and can be added to Stories. User’s post about his digital collection will give a shimmer effect and others can see the information for the NFT. The NFTs for Facebook are still not clear but seems it will follow the same path.

Meta is slowly and gradually growing deeper in the expansion of NFTs support and started Instagram”s NFTs functions in various countries. It also tested NFTs support for Facebook for many months and now it has given access to the users to try trading on the platform and buy and sell NFTs. A few matters are still not clear and need more clearance like if the users could also use the traded non-fungible token or just can buy or sell it across the Meta-owned platforms.

