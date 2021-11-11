A few years back, YouTube tried to stop dislike mobs from voting down some of the videos. This step was taken in order to stop people from pressing the thumbs down button out of personal grudges and jealousy towards the company or the promoters in the videos. Keeping in view this, from today, YouTube users will not be able to see the dislike count on the videos as YouTube has made the dislike count on videos private across all YouTube platforms.

This step will make the video creators less likely to be harassed due to more dislikes as compared to likes. In actuality, the company is not removing this dislike button but the count will not be visible to the people watching videos. This means viewers will still be able to give their dislikes count but it will not be viewed by others.

The content creators will be able to view the number of dislikes in order to improve their videos.

YouTube hides “dislike count” on all videos

While telling about this, YouTube said:

“We are proactively making this change because YouTube has a responsibility to protect creators, especially smaller creators, from harassment and dislike attacks,”

This feature will also help people with mental health issues that are associated with the personal attacks other people make on social media. While social media is a good place to share things, other people might not always transmit positivity towards them which leads to unrest among many people who are content creators.

No doubt, it’s one of the best decisions taken by the company and I really respect this decision.

