Youtube Is Fixing A Bug That Lets You Fake Oldest Video As New

The streaming giant YouTube is said to be setting the record straight nowadays. “Me at the zoo” is still the oldest Youtube video which started circulating as a new one due to a bug. However, now the company is fixing the issue as per reports.

‘Me at The Zoo’ Is the Oldest Youtube Video

Let’s dig into the story of what actually happened. “Me at the zoo,” is one of the old videos that was uploaded on April 23rd, 2005. The video actually features YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of elephants at the San Diego Zoo, which is no doubt, an important piece of internet history. It is of great importance as it marks the oldest video on one of the most influential video services on the planet. However, a Youtube video started circulating earlier on Thursday that had an even earlier upload date: April 5th, 2005.

It was titled “Welcome to YouTube!!!”. It is actually the 48-second video that looks like something that could have been used to test out a mid-aughts video website. It has just one image: a low-resolution graphic with a YouTube logo with the text “Welcome to YouTube!!!!”. The point notable here is that it is attributed to Chad, Steve, and Jawed which is likely a reference to co-founders Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In addition to that, the video is backed by Van Halen’s iconic song “Jump.”