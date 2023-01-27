Youtube Is Fixing A Bug That Lets You Fake Oldest Video As New
The streaming giant YouTube is said to be setting the record straight nowadays. “Me at the zoo” is still the oldest Youtube video which started circulating as a new one due to a bug. However, now the company is fixing the issue as per reports.
‘Me at The Zoo’ Is the Oldest Youtube Video
Let’s dig into the story of what actually happened. “Me at the zoo,” is one of the old videos that was uploaded on April 23rd, 2005. The video actually features YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of elephants at the San Diego Zoo, which is no doubt, an important piece of internet history. It is of great importance as it marks the oldest video on one of the most influential video services on the planet. However, a Youtube video started circulating earlier on Thursday that had an even earlier upload date: April 5th, 2005.
It was titled “Welcome to YouTube!!!”. It is actually the 48-second video that looks like something that could have been used to test out a mid-aughts video website. It has just one image: a low-resolution graphic with a YouTube logo with the text “Welcome to YouTube!!!!”. The point notable here is that it is attributed to Chad, Steve, and Jawed which is likely a reference to co-founders Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In addition to that, the video is backed by Van Halen’s iconic song “Jump.”
The fact is that if you watch the (now unlisted) video on YouTube’s website, you’ll see some suspicious red flags. You might have noticed, for instance, the “Live chat is disabled for this Premiere” notice under the video. Let me tell you that the premieres let people pre-schedule videos in order to play at a certain time with features like live chat, and they definitely were not a thing back in 2005 on YouTube. Furthermore, you might also see that the video was uploaded by a mysterious account named enn who joined YouTube in September 2005. It is quite clear that the time reflects months after this supposed earliest video was posted to the site. The account further claims that the join date was actually “reset during a database update.”
YouTube spokesperson Kimberly Taylor stated:
“we’re aware of an issue that allowed the upload date of this video to be changed, and are working on a fix. Rest assured, the oldest video on YouTube will always be ‘Me at the zoo’ which was uploaded on April 23, 2005, by one of our co-founders and helped kickstart more than 17 years of creativity on YouTube.”
Some reports claim that the uploader on Discord has been contacted for comment, however, they aren’t accepting friend requests or DMs from people who aren’t already their friends. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!!
Also check: Ubisoft Is Working On Two New Far Cry Video Games – (phoneworld.com.pk)