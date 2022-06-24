YouTube Music launches shuffle control and offline mix tape access

In this world of great innovations, we encounter new additions and innovative ideas in the market that benefit users a lot. In Android 11, viewers saw the introduction of a centralized hub for the control of media. This feature used to appear on the notification drop-down bar. The same space has been used by YouTube Music to bring in shuffle control and offline mix tape access for the new playlist recommendations.

The positive point is that there is no need to open the app. The listeners can even get listening to the playlist recommendations available on the notification drop-down bar. YouTube is working these days in increasing these outside app controls to attract users.

The music suggestion panel now offers a few extra options. The first one is the shuffle control button. This will shuffle the playlist and the listener can choose the songs from the playlist. This shortcut is apparently a visual bug so can be viewed sometimes and sometimes not but the company will soon fix it. The second addition to the notification drop-down bar is another playlist shortcut. Rather than giving recommendations, it gives easy access to the user’s offline mix-tape that he/she has downloaded. So, there is no need to go to the YouTube app and play your favorite playlist. Just scroll down the notification drop-down bar and play the already liked and downloaded list of music anytime. These additions will surely save time and a few extra taps.

The two options are available at the same place as the recommendation shelf but these changes are exclusively for the Android 12 and hopefully will also be available to Android 13 users in the future.

The company is rolling out these two new options slowly and gradually so it might be possible that few don’t even see them in their drop-down notification bar. But they must wait as they will soon get hold of these quick options. If the users are not getting the options even after a few days, it means their YouTube app is not updated for a long time. They must update their phone and also YouTube fully to get the new options.

