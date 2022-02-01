YouTube Music is reportedly working on a personalised “Recommended radios” tab in the mobile app. The feature is currently under testing and is only visible to a limited number of users. Currently, YouTube Music has a radio feature that generates playlists based on individual songs. However, in the new feature, the radio stations change on every feed refresh. Upon opening, the radio station on YouTube Music shows the endless playlist.

YouTube Music is Reportedly Testing Personalised ‘Recommended Radios’ Tab

The new tab appears on the Home screen on the mobile apps but users will have to scroll a bit to find it. The new tab for YouTube Music shows 10 radio stations with cover art that has radio waveforms in the background along with a photo of either the artist or the album art and YouTube Music’s logo in the top left corner. There can be up to three artists or album arts in the radio station’s cover art.

YouTube Music’s radio stations can either be named after an artist or genre. They are also sometimes accompanied by the decade — the 1990s, 2000s, 2020s, or others. They can also have other descriptions like Deep Cuts, Popular, Downbeat, Familiar, or others.

The radio stations repeatedly change with every feed refresh. Basically, this works similar to Spotify’s radio — song or artist — playlists that also refresh every time they are opened.

This new feature has been rolling out since last week. However, not all users have gotten it. We hope that in the coming weeks it will be available for all.

Source: Gadgets360