YouTube Music Update Brings new Features for Android users

YouTube Music was ignored from so long till now when the company decided to roll out some new features for it. Initially, the launching pace was slow however it seems that Google is serious about it as it has launched two big updates in a month. A few days back, an option was added that let users add music of their choice. Now, in YouTube Music Update we have got a new “Now Playing” screen which has some good controls including static lyrics. The update has also brought some other improvements as well.

Enjoy Plenty of New Features with YouTube Music Update

The new features revealed above will be available to everyone in a few weeks. So these are the new features that you will enjoy soon:

Flipping between song and player is now easier than before due to its appearance on the player page. No other app is offering this feature except for YouTube Music.

Static lyrics are also introduced in the app. With this feature you can easily see the lyrics of the song and cant rack it accordingly.

Playback control is also available on player page now making it more convenient for you to repeat and shuffle songs.

With these three feature, downloading, sharing and adding songs to playlists is much easier than before. All these changes will come in the new update of Google Play Store. lets wait and watch.

