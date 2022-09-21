YouTube Partner Program paves new methods for content creators to earn revenue on the platform

Today YouTube announced the expansion of its monetisation system with YouTube Partner Program (YPP). YouTube shared that it is expanding the platform’s monetization system to allow more creators to join the program by new ways for creators to earn revenue through Shorts, and re-imagining the music industry and creator dynamic by opening up ads monetization for those who feature music in their videos.

With this new chapter, YouTube now offers ways for over 2M partners to make money. The expansion of the partner program will enable more opportunities for creators and artists on the platform in all types of different creative formats.

Creators can apply to YPP by meeting a threshold of 1K subscribers

Starting from early 2023, Shorts-focused creators can apply to YPP by meeting a threshold of 1K subscribers and 10M Shorts views over 90 days. These new partners will be able to enjoy all the benefits YPP offers, including ads monetization across Shorts and long-form YouTube videos. The long-from content creators can still apply to YPP when they reach 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours. The expansion brings the new level of YPP with lower requirements

YouTube also announced first-of-its-kind revenue sharing model for Shorts. To reward the creators, the platform in 2023 will move away from a fixed fund and doubling down on a unique revenue sharing model for Shorts for both current and future YPP creators. Because ads run between videos in the Shorts Feed, every month, revenue from these ads will be added together and used to reward Shorts creators and help cover costs of music licensing. From the overall amount allocated to creators, they will keep 45% of the revenue, distributed based on their share of total Shorts views. The revenue share remains the same, no matter if they use music or not.

Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses

YouTube will also launch Creator Music in which creators can easily access an ever growing catalogue of music to use in their long-form videos. Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses that offer them full monetizing potential. This step will bridge the gap between the music industry and creators. The creator music is currently in beta in the US and will be expanding globally in 2023 which will offer a streamlined process for creators and they will be able to instantly see the terms of their song selection.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, ” Since 2007 the YouTube Partner Program has been revolutionizing the lives of content creators and the creative industry. This new chapter is one more step in the direction of creating a successful and financially secure future for creative minds through YouTube Shorts, especially the newcomers and mobile-first creators who will highly benefit from the initiative.”

Today’s announcement reflects the diversity of the platform’s growing creator community where users can promote their content on the platform with the new monetization system of YouTube.

