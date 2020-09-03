YouTube TV is a blessing for many people who love to watch TV shows. However since Google has increased the subscription fees of this video streaming services, people are not happy about it. The company had settled down the matter by saying that it will be adding new features and new channels to it in return. It seems that the company has kept its promise and is introducing new sports channels for its subscribers.

The addition of these channels will not impact the prices anymore, as the company had already increased it. A user has found out that the Sports Plus packages will be added to YouTube TV and it will offer access to RedZone.

YouTube TV to add new Sports Channels Soon

Some of the users have also searched for new channels after this news came in to spotlight and found out that listings of new channels. Most of the channels are focusing on sports fans. Some of the photos of these channels were posted on Reddit which further revealed that the channels added to YouTube TV will be GOLTV, TVG, Stadium, Fox Soccer Plus, MAV TV, RedZone, and many others. The company had previously revealed that it will revive some of the Viacom networks that are currently missing from YouTube TV offerings including Nick Jr., NickToons, MTV2, and MTV Classic. Temporary listings for beIN, NFL Network, NASA, and MLB Strike Zone have been found too.

As mentioned above, YouTube should not be increasing prices for the new channel offerings however one of the Reddit users has claimed that the sports plus package will be offered for $15 per month with a 5-day free trial.

