YouTube Video-Sharing Directly on Snapchat: Here’s How

Ever since the out break of the Pandemic our use of handheld devices, person computers and technology have increased. Either we are chatting with our friends or watching different videos on the social media apps. The most popular app for video watching is YouTube. People spend hours and hours, watching videos. Due to its popularity, different social media apps support and share YouTube videos. The social app that will now also have the video-sharing feature is Snapchat.

Now Snapchat users can easily share YouTube videos with just a click in the YouTube app. The video will be directly shared in the user’s Snapchat account as a Story or a single snap.

Facebook and WhatsApp have been having the video-sharing feature since long. Snapchat is very famous among the younger generation and now this app will also share YouTube videos directly from the app. Before the video-sharing feature, the Snapchat users had to copy the video link and paste it in their Snapchat. This sharing of video feature will be available for both systems i.e. Android and iOS.

Here is how you can share YouTube videos on Snapchat:

Open the YouTube app on your phone and go to the video you want to share.

Scroll down and click on the Share icon. It will show you a list of apps across which you can share the videos. Select the Snapchat icon.

You can add effects and filters also to the shared YouTube video.

After editing the video, tap on the camera button

Video is saved as a Snap on the Snapchat app.

This new feature is a great upgrade for the users as it will not be disturbing their stream of video watching and very easily and quickly they will be able to share their liked YouTube videos.

