As per the latest news report, YouTube video chapters is about to get a new time-saving feature with AI upgrade. The streaming giant, YouTube, has recently started testing how to add chapters to videos automatically. YouTube recently announced the trial of the AI-generated video chapters. It is present on the YouTube test features, testing and experimenting page of Google Support website.

The YouTube Company further states “We want to make it easier for people to navigate videos with video chapters, so we are experimenting with automatically adding video chapters (so creators don’t have to add timestamps manually). We’ll use machine learning to recognize text to auto-generate video chapters. We’re testing this out with a small group of videos.”

YouTube will soon Get AI-generated video chapters

This new feature allows the creators and video editors to convert the video in segments with their previews. With the help of this updated version viewers can easily skip the part they don’t want to watch and can directly jump to the segment they wish to enjoy.

Furthermore, at an official news forum, this statement came from the YouTube Company that, within a short period when chapters will be enabled, viewers can easily watch the videos and can get back to the videos they want to watch again.

But there is a small drawback. Currently, creators have to add timestamps manually for the description of their video content. They are working on enabling the auto-generating of the chapters that will save time in the long run. It helps the video makers and editing to organizing the content effectively and efficiently.

This updated system will be a welcome and enhanced addition to the video chapters. YouTube will roll it out to the video creators and editors in May. The internet giant is currently experimenting and testing with auto chapters for a small group of videos. At the same time, it is providing its creators with a chance to check this out for videos and offer their feedback regarding this new launch.

