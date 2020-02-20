ZONG 4G offers the most Affordable roaming rates to USA & CANADA

Pakistan’s leading Telecommunication Company, Zong 4G made travelling to the United States of America (USA) and Canada more affordable. The company has provided seamless and reliable connectivity for postpaid customers while abroad at very competitive rates for a whole month.

With its global coverage, Zong is the only operator providing a wide range of roaming bundles to its postpaid customers at such affordable rates. The US and Canada Bundle offers 1GB data, 60 minutes of talk time and 60 SMS at Rs5000+tax only.

Offering the customers convenience to roam internationally, Zong 4G is offering unmatched and competitive roaming rates. Through its widest network of over 12,000 4G towers and roaming services in more than 75 countries and at more than 20,000 global destinations, Zong 4G is offering the best-in-class 4G experience both at home and abroad.

“Our customers’ needs and preferences are of utmost importance for us and we appreciate the confidence they have placed our seamless connectivity at home and abroad. With our customer-centric approach and earnest dedication towards has led to offer more cutting edge services and solutions. The launch of the new bundle is a testament to our strategy of providing our travelling customers with a seamless experience on Zong 4G’s widest and largest network.” Said the spokesperson of Zong 4G.

Through Zong 4G’s LTE Roaming, the extensive base of over 14 million 4G subscribers will have access to Pakistan’ leading telecommunication network around the globe.