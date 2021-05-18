Zong4G, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services leader has entered into a partnership with Telemart, Pakistan’s top e-commerce portal, to bring exclusive discount deals to its users through MZA (My Zong App). This one-of-a-kind partnership will make the popular app even more exciting and useful to Zong users who can keep themselves updated with the latest offers being provided by Zong in collaboration with its business partners.

Under the partnership, exciting deals will be announced on My Zong App every week with unlimited discount vouchers. To avail these deals, all that users have to do is download or use MZA on their smartphones and generate the discount codes. The deals will include handsets, mobile accessories, and much more, which will be available for a limited time only.

Zong 4G Partners with Telemart to Bring Exclusive Discount Deals through MZA

Commenting on the partnership, the spokesperson of Zong 4G said, “We are aware of the needs of the customers who have embraced the digital lifestyle and our company is always looking for innovative ways, solutions and partnerships to go an extra mile for our customers. The partnership with Telemart is a testament to our leading customer experience in the industry.”

Keeping in focus customers’ convenience, ease -of-use with a user-friendly interface, Zong has been adding great new features, such as exclusive discounts, daily rewards, partnerships, detailed postpaid billing, infotainment portals, widgets, and more. These additions are in line with the growing needs of the customers.

With its customer-centric approach and most advanced digital solutions, Zong 4G stays dedicated to enhance its self-service channels to address the needs of its customers. Backed by the technological prowess of its parent company, China Mobile Communications Corporation, Zong 4G is confident that it will offer more innovative solutions and services to millions of Pakistanis. Zong4G is innovating to provide sought after solutions to its customers and promises to continue doing so in the future.

Check out? Zong New TVC Captures the Power of Going Digital for the Youth of Pakistan