Zong New SIM Offer (Updated 2024)

Zong has a large user base in Pakistan and offers good coverage along with a range of exciting packages. But did you know that Zong also offers a new SIM offer through which you can get a wide array of free resources? Well, that’s true, and let’s take a look at what Zong exactly offers through this offer.

Zong New SIM Offer

After activating your new Zong SIM, you will get 2GB of internet, 1 GB of data for WhatsApp, 1 GB of data for Facebook, and 1000 on-net minutes. The validity of the Zong new SIM offer is 7 days.

How to Subscribe?

All you have to do is to dial *10# after activating your new SIM to avail the Zong new SIM offer.

Terms and Conditions:

The offer is available only on prepaid Zong SIMs, and MBB and Internet SIMs are not part of the offer.

The offer is subject to change at any time at the discretion of Zong.

Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through biometric verification (PTA).

The said SIM card or personalized cellular number is and shall always be the exclusive property of Zong.

