Zong’s New Offer Allows Users to Share Internet MBs & Calls

The cellular mobile operator Zong has launched a new offer called ‘My5,’ which allows users to share one package among five friends or family members. Through this package, users can share 200 GB of internet, 20,000 on-net minutes, 2000 off-net minutes, and 20,000 SMS among the members. You can add other members through the My Zong app.

The price of the package is PKR 1600 and it is valid for 30 days. To subscribe to the package, dial *7334# or visit Zong’s official website. Moreover, the data, on-net minutes, off-net minutes, and SMS can be shared by 1 parent Zong number with up to 4 child Zong numbers.

In addition, the parent number that subscribes to the offer also gets a free Golootlo, Waada, and Zong TV subscription for one month.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

A sales tax of 19.5% applies to usage (where applicable). An advance tax of 15% applies on every recharge. VAS services Golootlo and Waada will only be eligible for the master number and the child members will not be able to use it. A parent number can add up to 4 members in the My5 group for resource sharing. Parent numbers will be allowed a total of eight modifications for the addition or deletion of group members per subscription.

