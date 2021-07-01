Zoom is the commonly used video conferencing tool that people use to fulfill their requirements for online meetings, conferences, and education; during the COVID-19 epidemic, the software became extremely popular. While the platform works quite well, still the company has been introducing new features every now and then to make it more convenient for users.

Zoom is currently acquiring a German company known as Kites (short for Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions), which is specializes in creating real-time translation and transcription software. To provide real-time translation features to their own platform, Zoom will use this technology.

Zoom Acquires Technology to Translate Video Calls in Real-time

Kites first started at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology according to its website, and its technology had initially been designed to work as an in-class translation for students who face difficulty understanding lectures in English or German languages.

Zoom did not provide any financial information on the deal but said that the acquisition will help to bring the machine translation features to the Zoom app. The company also announced that after the acquisition it will set up an R&D center in Germany for the Kites team.

Zoom President, Velchamy Sankarlingam said, “We are continually working on innovative ideas to enhance productivity and to bring more satisfaction for our users, while machine translation solutions will be an important feature in improving our platform for users throughout the world.”

Zoom has already real-time translations, but that is restricted only to those who speak English. Zoom also admits on a help page that its current live transcription ability does not meet certain accuracy standards. While it is still unknown when Zoom will add a real-time translation feature to its app, we need to wait for its official announcements.

