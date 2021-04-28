Pakistan is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 which is more lethal than the previous ones. The government has recommended work from home for private offices and 50 percent staff where the presence is necessary. People throughout the globe are also exercising the same routine to contain the spread of this contagious disease. In such circumstances, many companies and schools have adopted online work and studies and are doing online meetings to stay in touch. Due to this, platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, and many others have witnessed sudden spikes during the last year. Zoom, the video telephony service has taken the situation as an opportunity and is introducing such features that would be beneficial for users and will compel them to use this service again and again. While the company has rolled out multiple features in past, this time it has come up with an Immersive View Feature to make meetings and classrooms more appealing and collaborative.

Zoom’s Immersive View Brings Participants Together in one Virtual Room

With this feature, a host will be able to set a customized single background theme for the respective meeting or he can create a layout where participants’ videos are embedded in one space that everyone shares. This feature was initially introduced at Zoomtopia 2020 last year, and now it is launching for desktop users worldwide.

This immersive view will be received by default for all the free and paid users. This new addition will make the meetings and classrooms more attractive. Imagine you are taking a class with the classroom in the background, so you will be able to take lectures with more enthusiasm. The immersive view supports up to 25 participants at the moment so it might be possible that big classrooms or meetings wouldn’t be able to enjoy this feature.

Once you have received this feature, an admin can enable it within the meeting by going to Settings > Meetings > InMeeting (advanced) > Immersive View. After enabling it, users can select the immersive view after the meeting has started by clicking on View > Immersive View > Selecting the scene > Start.

No doubt, it’s a great addition and it will make meetings, classrooms, and other events more colorful than before and will give us a sense of being together during these stressful days of Coronavirus.

