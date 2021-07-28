ZTE Axon 30 Launched With Unique Under-display Selfie Camera

ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphone has introduced in China with a unique under-screen selfie camera. No holes for the selfie camera on the front panel and a full-screen experience are offered in the device. The Snapdragon 870 SoC is also on board.

ZTE Axon 30 5G Specifications:

ZTE new smartphone features a 6.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the device. The second-generation under-display camera is the device’s main attraction. It offers a full-screen experience with no holes or bezels on the display for the front camera.

Selfie camera hidden under the display has a 16MP for front pictures. Smartphone manufacturer ZTE claims that it has an independent display chip that enhances pixels and improves pixel accuracy. With three specific processing technologies, it contains seven layers of very visible light and three more special layers.

The quad-camera system is fitted on the back panel. An ultra-wide sensor of 8MP is on board, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone’s primary camera is 64MP.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC runs on the smartphone. 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available. The device has a strong 4200 mAh battery with 55W rapid charging capability that deliver power to the smartphone. Android 11-based MyOS 11 comes preinstalled on the device.

ZTE Axon 30 5G Price

For the basic 6GB + 128GB variant, the ZTE Axon 30 price in China starts at $338 (approximately Rs. 55,000). $385 (approximately Rs. 63,000) and $430 (about Rs. 70,000) are the respectively prices set for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions. The cost of the highest 12GB + 256GB version is set at $477 (approximately Rs. 77,000). ZTE new smartphone will come in two shades; Black and Green.

