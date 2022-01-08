Google Chrome users are at high risk. After a record-breaking number of attacks last year, Google has already issued the first serious new upgrade warning of 2022 to all the browser’s two billion users. Google has just recently introduced its Chrome 97 update to bring more security to its users.

Google confirmed the news in a new blog post, where it revealed an eye-opening 37 security vulnerabilities have been discovered. The company has classified 10 of these vulnerabilities as posing a ‘High’ threat level with a further hack ranked as critically dangerous. Linux, macOS and Windows users are all affected and need to take immediate action.

2 Billion Chrome Users are at Risk- Google Issues Major Warning

Critical CVE-2022-0096: Use after free in Storage. Reported by Yangkang (@dnpushme) of 360 ATA on 2021-11-30

CVE-2022-0096: Use after free in Storage. Reported by Yangkang (@dnpushme) of 360 ATA on 2021-11-30 High CVE-2022-0097: Inappropriate implementation in DevTools. Reported by David Erceg on 2020-08-17

CVE-2022-0097: Inappropriate implementation in DevTools. Reported by David Erceg on 2020-08-17 High CVE-2022-0098: Use after free in Screen Capture. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2021-11-24

CVE-2022-0098: Use after free in Screen Capture. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2021-11-24 High CVE-2022-0099: Use after free Sign-in. Reported by Rox on 2021-09-01

CVE-2022-0099: Use after free Sign-in. Reported by Rox on 2021-09-01 High CVE-2022-0100: Heap buffer overflow in Media streams API. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2021-08-10

CVE-2022-0100: Heap buffer overflow in Media streams API. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2021-08-10 High CVE-2022-0101: Heap buffer overflow in Bookmarks. Reported by raven (@raid_akame) on 2021-09-14

CVE-2022-0101: Heap buffer overflow in Bookmarks. Reported by raven (@raid_akame) on 2021-09-14 High CVE-2022-0102: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Brendon Tiszka on 2021-10-14

CVE-2022-0102: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Brendon Tiszka on 2021-10-14 High CVE-2022-0103: Use after free in SwiftShader. Reported by Abraruddin Khan and Omair on 2021-11-21

CVE-2022-0103: Use after free in SwiftShader. Reported by Abraruddin Khan and Omair on 2021-11-21 High CVE-2022-0104: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. As reported by Abraruddin Khan and Omair on 2021-11-25

CVE-2022-0104: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. As reported by Abraruddin Khan and Omair on 2021-11-25 High CVE-2022-0105: Use after free in PDF. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2021-11-28

CVE-2022-0105: Use after free in PDF. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2021-11-28 High CVE-2022-0106: Use after free in Autofill. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2021-12-10

See Also: Google Chrome 97 Update Enables More Secure Browsing

How to Protect Yourself?

In response to these threats, Google has released Chrome 97, a major new version of Chrome, to all users. Google warns that this release will roll out over the coming days/weeks. This means you may not be able to protect yourself immediately.

To check if you are protected, navigate to Settings > Help > About Google Chrome. If your Chrome browser is listed as 97.0.4692.71 or higher, you are safe. If the update is not yet available for your browser, it is important that you check regularly for the new version. And remember, it is critical that you restart your browser after you have updated because you are not protected until this is done. Something many users forget.

Source: Forbes