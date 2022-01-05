Google has just announced the next update for the company’s popular desktop and mobile browser, Chrome 97. The company brings some interesting changes to the browser. While most of these concern developers, day-to-day users will notice a few fun features, as well. The most promising feature of Chrome 97 is secure browsing. Let’s have a look at the other features as well.

Google Chrome 97 Update Enables More Secure Browsing

Erase all information stored by websites you visit:

When you visit a website, it stores a lot of data. Chrome also gives you an option to delete individual cookies by yourself. However now, the new Chrome 97 update has the ability to erase all of the data and information a website stored on your visit. To do so, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > Site Settings > View Permissions and Data Stored Across Sites.

Chrome Mobile will now remember each site’s zoom settings:

While browsing desktop, Chrome remembers your zoom settings. If you choose to zoom out on a particular website, it will remain the same next time you visit the page. Google has now brought this feature for the mobile app as well. You can now zoom in on any website on mobile and it will remain the same for your next visits too.

Web developers can check if your display supports HDR

If you’re browsing a site with HDR video, that site will first check whether your display supports that codec. If it doesn’t, the site simply doesn’t display the video in HDR.

Check Also: Users will Feel a Significant Improvement in Chrome Browser Experience, Claims Google