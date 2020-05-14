The country’s information technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances have surged to $901.486 million at growth rate of 23.94 percent during the first 9 months (July-March) of fiscal year 2019-20 compared to IT export of $727.353 million during the same period of last year.

23.94% IT Exports Increased in July-March Compared to Same Period Last year

IT & IT enabled services (ITes) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to $901.486 million at growth rate of 23.94 percent over the first 9 months of FY 2019-20 (July-March), in comparison to $727.353 million during the same period in FY 2018-19, according to performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Whereas IT & IT enabled services (ITes) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have surged to $1.054 billion at a growth rate of 19.91 % over the first 9 months of FY 2019-20 (July-March), in comparison to $878.8 million during the same period in FY 2018-19.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to devise a comprehensive marketing plan and prepare strategy to accelerate growth of Pakistan’s IT sector. On the direction of the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is making special efforts to promote IT exports and encourage IT companies.

