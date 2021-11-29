4 Variants of realme 9 series All Set for February 2022

New year is around the corner. Different companies have lined up their products that they plan to launch the coming year. Lets start the list with Realme 9 series. Four variants of realme 9 series are all set for February 2022.

The rumors that are circulating are that the Realme 9 series will be coming in 4 variants, which are Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i and Realme 9 Max/ Pro+. The chipset that will be used in the Pro and Max/Pro+ variants will be Snapdragon 870 chipset. The display will be AMOLED with a 120 refresh rate. In the camera compartment it is rumored to be equipped with a 108MP main camera.

The Realme 8 was launched a few months back with a price tag of $212 USD (37,418 pkr). The 9 series price is also expected to be in the $200 USD range (within 40,000 pkr range). As per the rumors the specs are good and worth waiting.

According to a reliable tipster, the brand plan to launch all the 4 variants in the month of February 2022. as per the same tipster the launching will be divided in two separate events. The first event might be held in the January-end-February-start, for the official launch of two or three of the smartphones and then a separate event later o for the launch of remaining models.

We should keep our fingers crossed and not raise our expectations too much, as these are just bits and pieces from different source, no official statement by the company.

Also Read: RealMe GT 2 Pro Expected Launch in Early 2022