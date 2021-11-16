RealMe GT 2 Pro Expected Launch in Early 2022

RealMe GT Pro 2, in the beginning of this month was reported to have officially listed on IMEI. From many different sources its been claimed that the launch will be soon i.e. before the new year, but with the current situations the sooner launch claim seems to be loosing its credibility. A new recent report has suggested the launch to be in the early 2022.

The GT Pro 2 testing by RealMe have started, according to 91Mobiles. After the testing the company normally proceeds into the manufacturing phase. The RealMe GT Pro 2 is expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 898 chipset with a RAM of 12GB and an internal storage of 256GB. Th battery capacity is 5000mAh. Another rumor regarding the set is that it might also support 125W fast charging.

The other specs of the handset are curved edges with an AMOLED display of 6.51-inch. In the camera department it is said to be having a triple-cameras at the rare i.e. 108MP + 8MP + 5MP, with a single selfie camera i.e. 32MP. Furthermore the phone will be operating on Android 12 with custom realme UI 3.0. The expected price of the handset is somewhere between 78,000-85,000 pkr.

With all the said features, the handset seems to be good and will deliver solid performance. The camera module is great and so would be the picture outputs. Lets keep our fingers crossed and wait till the handset is actually released in the early 2022.

