With the release of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, Redmi has unveiled its intention to launch a new smartphone featuring this advanced processor. While the specific model remains undisclosed, speculation suggests it might be the Redmi Note 13 Turbo. However, detailed information regarding the smartphone is currently limited.

Following Redmi’s launch of the Note 12 Turbo smartphone sporting the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset in China in March 2023, initial speculations hinted that the Note 13 Turbo would continue the trend by adopting the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip.

Contrary to earlier expectations, a recent leak hinted that the Redmi Note 13 Turbo would debut with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Redmi’s announcement seems to corroborate this leak, indicating that the Note 13 Turbo will indeed feature the new Snapdragon 8-series chip.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that a global variant of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, known as the Poco F5, was unveiled in May 2023. Consequently, reports indicate that the forthcoming Redmi Note 13 Turbo will continue its exclusivity in China, similar to its predecessor, and will be introduced globally under the name Poco F6.

In addition to the new Redmi phone, Xiaomi has revealed that the Civi 4 Pro smartphone will also feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. Although the launch date for the Civi 4 Pro has been confirmed for March 21, it remains uncertain whether the new Redmi phone will debut on the same day or not.