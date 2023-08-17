5 Best Websites to Download YouTube Videos on PC

Many youtube users always seem curious about how to download youtube videos on PC. While YouTube offers a download option for videos within the website or app. The creators have the option to disable the downloading option for any video. However, there is another glitch. The videos that are downloaded on YouTube can only be used within the platform’s library. Many users want Youtube videos on their desktops to easily access them whenever they want to. Well, in order to download youtube videos on PC, there are some websites that can allow you to accomplish the task.

Best Websites to Download YouTube Videos on PC

1) Internet Download Manager (IDM):

If you have been surfing the web for a long time, you must have heard the name of IDM. It is one of the best and oldest YouTube downloaders available on the internet. IDM allows users to download videos in different resolutions including 360p, 480p, 720p,1080p, and 4K. Furthermore, IDM makes use of dynamic file segmentation and numerous connections to accelerate downloads. This can lead to faster download speeds as compared to standard browser downloads. You are also able to pause and resume downloads at any time.

The Best Part:

The best thing about IDM is that it has extensions available for famous web browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and others.

2) HitPaw Video Converter:

HitPaw Video Converter is one of the best websites to download YouTube videos on PC. The YouTube downloader has the capability to convert YouTube Videos to MP4, AVI, and many other formats. The website has a user-friendly interface that allows you to download videos from YouTube in high quality. In addition to it, you can also download videos from other websites which include Facebook, Instagram, Dailymotion, Vimeo, etc. Besides YouTube videos, HitPaw Video Converter also enables users to download YouTube Music to MP3/WAV/OGG with 320kbps.

The Best Part:

The best part is that it has an UltraFast Download feature to download YouTube videos at an impressive pace.

3) 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader is another great website that is used by thousands of users to download YouTube videos. The website allows you to even download videos in 8K. Furthermore, the users are also able to download the subtitles of the videos. All of these are available in SRT format and in different languages.

The Best Part:

The best part about this YouTube Video Downloader is that it has a variety of options available. It implies that you can download YouTube videos to your PC separately, download Youtube videos from an entire channel or download a particular playlist.

4) Video Proc:

VideoProc Converter is another decent platform to download YouTube videos on PC. The software enables you to download full HD videos with intact audio and subtitles. In addition to it, Video Proc allows you to convert any YouTube video to almost any format. The platform has a pretty friendly user interface. All you have to do is copy and paste a YouTube video or playlist URL and press enter, select an output format, then tap on“Download” to store the files in the folder of your preference. You can download numerous videos altogether, download complete YouTube playlists or channels, live streams, and so on.

The Best Part:

The best part is that this website allows you to make quick edits such as cropping, rotating, splitting, adjusting video speed, adding subtitles, etc.

5) iTubeGo:

iTubeGO has also proved to be a good option for YouTube videos. It has a built-in YouTube converter to convert videos to different formats including MP3, MP4, 4K, etc. It also enables you to convert videos into MP3 (audio), download YouTube playlists simultaneously, and manage multiple downloads. In addition to it, iTubeGO automatically searches for subtitles when you download any video. The website supports downloading videos from YouTube, Netflix, Vimeo, the BBC, and a number of other platforms.

The Best Part:

The best part about this platform is that it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQs

Q. Is it legal to download YouTube videos?

Downloading YouTube videos without the explicit permission of the content owner may violate YouTube’s terms of service and could infringe on copyright laws. Some videos on YouTube may have Creative Commons licenses that allow for downloading and reuse. Always check the video’s licensing terms before downloading.

Q. Can I download copyrighted videos from YouTube?

Downloading copyrighted videos without permission is generally considered a violation of copyright law. It’s important to respect copyright and intellectual property rights when downloading content.

Q. Are there any risks in using YouTube video download websites?

Some websites might host malicious software, and downloading copyrighted material without permission can have legal consequences. Use caution and ensure you’re using reputable websites.

Q. Are there legal alternatives to downloading YouTube videos?

YouTube Premium offers an official way to download videos for offline viewing on mobile devices. Some content creators also provide download links or offer their videos on platforms with downloadable options.

Q. How can I ensure the downloaded videos are safe from malware?

Be cautious of websites that prompt you to download additional software or files. Stick to well-known and trusted download websites. It’s also a good idea to have updated antivirus software on your computer.

Q. What are the recommended video formats and qualities for downloading?

It depends on your preferences and how you intend to use the downloaded videos. Common formats include MP4 and MKV, and qualities range from standard definition to high definition (HD) and 4K.

Final Words:

Remember that the availability and legality of downloading YouTube videos can change over time, so it’s always a good idea to stay informed about the latest development. Feel free to reach us through the comment section to share your thoughts about the article.

