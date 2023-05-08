A dictionary app is a great tool to get knowledge, many features like a word of the day help you to improve your vocabulary. Those who are learning languages for the first time can find useful dictionary apps for defining new words. Dictionary app is also useful tools for word games such as Scrabble, crossword, and the like. They don’t consume a lot of battery, and sometimes they can find a better definition for a word than Google. There is a number of best free offline dictionary apps for Android available on the Google play store.
Languages are what connect humans in a knot from different cultures, backgrounds, and religions. Learning new languages is the best therapy to keep your mind healthy and working. If you are learning a new language then here are the 15 best free offline dictionaries available for multiple languages on Google PlayStore.
15 Best Free Offline Dictionary Apps for Android in 2023
Check below some of the best dictionary apps available for Android on the Google Play store to help you wider your vocabulary. It’s very helpful to download one of Android’s best free dictionary apps and have a dictionary on your phone to use anywhere and anytime.
1. Almaany.com Arabic Dictionary
Almaany is the best free offline Dictionary For the Arabic Language. It has an infinite word collection, specifies root words, similar phrases, the form of verbs, and much more. However, it is a dictionary and not a translator and thus deals in word meanings only. Almaany Arabic English and English Arabic dictionary are for off-line use with summarized results. Almaany is considered to be the best Arabic dictionary for iOS and Android so far. It is one of the best Free Offline Dictionary Apps For Android.
2. Offline Thesaurus Dictionary
It is indeed the best free offline Dictionary For the English Language. There is very tough competition between dictionaries for the English language available but I find this offline English dictionary and thesaurus to be the most versatile and helpful. The Free Offline Thesaurus is a 3-in-1 free dictionary of over 150,000 words and 3 languages, i.e. English, Spanish, and French Thesaurus.
The easiest way to learn Spanish and French is by exploring the words with translations from English. A complete English-to-Spanish and French thesaurus dictionary. It is perfect for writers and poets to use different words in their writings. You can find it has some of the notable dictionaries’ offline features, it’s very effective and the best offline dictionary app for Android.
3. French Dictionary Offline
It is the best French offline dictionary available on PlayStore for Windows, iOS, and Android devices. This French Dictionary has the facility of searching both from English to French and French to English and English to English meaning with examples. It consists of a pool of words, similar phrases, translation, and pronunciation of the searched words. It is a very simple and useful dictionary for French students.
4. Persian Dictionary & Translator – Dict Box
This Dictionary app is the world’s most popular Persian dictionary app. It is the best Persian to English free, offline dictionary. The app has English-Persian translation, it not only allows you to look up words and translate words from Persian to English and English to Persian but also has synonyms, similar phrases, and pronunciations to offer. It is a great guide for Persian students learning to write and speak the Persian Language.
You can also get voice information, translation history, and word and phrase support. That’s really important and it works pretty well. But a little irritating point is that it includes ads in the app.
5. Chinese Dictionary
The Chinese language is one of the most worthed languages of the time as the world understands the importance of China as a trade hub. Imagine that you are reading a blog or a newspaper, and there’s an unknown Chinese word right in the center of a phrase. What will you do? Unknown words can sometimes stop you from understanding the whole sentence, they can be in many cases, especially in Chinese, those unknown words will become a challenge to your understanding. There is only one solution use the Chinese dictionary, to understand unknown words in Chinese languages. This is the best, offline, free Chinese dictionary available on PlayStore compatible with iOS, Windows, and Android as well.
6. Dict Box – Universal Offline Dictionary
Dict Box is an excellent and simple dictionary app. It is a Universal Dictionary, which means that it is the best, free, offline, all-in-one dictionary. It has 50+ languages to offer and is considered to be the most versatile and helpful dictionary available online. This best E-dictionary will help you gain command of any language/languages you wish to learn.
It’s the best offline dictionary to use to translate English to Urdu and English to other languages words. It is really useful to cover all aspects of the word that we are looking for in the language, the synonyms, the antonyms, etc.
7. Dictionary – Merriam-Webster
Merriam-Webster Dictionary is indeed a very popular and recognized dictionary for the American English language. Other than audio pronunciations, a vast pool of words, word synonyms, and example sentences, it has word games which makes the learning process a lot more fun. Enjoy your journey of improving your vocabulary with the Merriam-Webster Dictionary App on Android.
Offline and online versions of the dictionary are also available to users. Download the dictionary on Android and iOS from their stores. It’s a dictionary with a range of built-in word games that make it great to learn vocabulary. A large selection of thesaurus, antonyms, audio pronunciations, and user examples are also available in this dictionary app. Its word-of-day feature allows you to learn new things and increase your daily knowledge. The paid version of this version is available for $2.99.
8. Oxford Dictionary of English: Free
This is available on iOS and Android devices for download. The app includes the oldest dictionaries with detailed word information.
The dictionary also contains detail on sentences and vocabulary along with old words and phrases. You can use the best online and offline English dictionaries.
The Oxford Dictionary App is stuffed with a lot of cool features to help you not only learn new words but organize them according to your will for easy access. The Oxford dictionary App has over 3,50,000 words registered, it allows its user to use the camera in order to translate or scan a word for its meaning. It is the best dictionary you can have on your phone from the list of Free Offline Dictionary Apps For Android.
9. Dictionary Linguee
Dictionary Linguee is a multilingual dictionary, which is more of a translator. Linguee is a new kind of dictionary app for French-English, Spanish-English, and other language pairs. You will find reliable translations in the shortest time, even when you’re offline. It is for those learning a language other than English. It is an alternative to Google Translate, it offers word meanings, synonyms, example sentences, and audio pronunciations. One of the best dictionary Apps for multilingual.
10. Advanced English Dictionary & Thesaurus — FREE
Advanced English Dictionary is one of the best offline dictionaries. It’s called “advanced” appropriately because it has the most extraordinary and unique functionality with a simple interface.
Advanced English Dictionary & Thesaurus is loaded with all the features one might lookup for in a dictionary. It includes word meanings, Synonyms, antonyms, similar words, sentence examples, voice search, camera search, translation from other Apps, and much more. It is one of the best, free, offline dictionary apps for Android.
11. Dictionary – WordWeb
WordWeb Dictionary App for Android is a great dictionary app for Android. WordWeb has a huge ocean of words in which you can find definitions of around 85000 words. In addition, it is also integrated with MS Word and provides many hotkeys that can be modified. But the UI of this app might be out of date for some people. But still, there are some special features that can capture our interest in this free online dictionary. Other than word search, synonyms, antonyms, voice search, camera search, and more it has a very unique feature that shows commonly misunderstood words and differentiates between words with similar sounds. A very good dictionary app after all.
12. Dictionary.com: Find Definitions for English Words
Dictionary.com dictionary app is no ordinary dictionary for Android. It is a dictionary that allows you to lookup for not only words but for English definitions. It supports voice search, in-app search, and more. With Dictionary.com improve your sentence structure, enhance your vocabulary, and get all your concepts clear.
To read more about the words which are not in our vocabulary list, we usually use dictionary applications. The Dictionary.com application provides an interface that can be easily used. You can use the search of audio words when you want to find a word but don’t know how to spell it. It is a very impressive feature. You may also use the app offline. In addition, you can create a list of words you recently discovered. It will even give you the word-of-the-day feature and articles on words to keep you interested. On Dictionary.com there are a number of words you can search.
13. U-Dictionary App
U-Dictionary is less popular, but it offers both online and offline versions to users loaded with useful features in a dictionary. You can download this app on both iOS and Android devices. This dictionary comes with a helpful feature that can help you in copying and translate a word or a sentence from other applications.
This best offline Android dictionary also enables users to scan words and listen to the audio pronunciation alphabetically. The software provides complete details of the word with the new vocabulary which you searched. Download this amazing dictionary application from the Google play store to use. It will allow you to find words by mentioning them in your search tool.
14. Pocket Thesaurus – Best free offline dictionary apps for Android
Pocket Thesaurus dictionary is also available online and offline. Vocabulary building is an essential part of acquiring a new language. Pocket Thesaurus helps you in that by providing everything you need to improve your language skills by enriching your vocabulary. Offline English dictionary containing synonyms and antonyms of more than 90,000 words.
The app is available for download on the Google Play Store. The easiest way to learn a new language is by using dictionaries or searching for the meaning or descriptions of unfamiliar words. Dictionaries have also evolved over time. Now, these dictionaries have very useful features such as synonyms, antonyms, etc.
Pocket Thesaurus in offline mode is available anytime. Antonyms, audio pronunciations, and sample sentence features are also available in it, I will suggest you use this app. It helps you every day to discover a piece of new knowledge. For daily conversation, it’s a great way to grab new vocabulary.
15. Arcus Dictionary
The Arcus offline Dictionary app is available for free to download from google play for Android devices, including phone or tablet devices. The application can easily be accessed anywhere, including an offline database with more than 165,000 words and meanings, and synonyms. This app helps you refine your vocabulary.
An internet connection is required at first so that the 6.2 MB application can be downloaded on the device. You can start by using descriptions, desired features, sharing, hyperlinks, and customization options until you are done. This is a very lightweight app to download on your device all the time.
Hope you find these offline dictionaries helpful. Below are a few FAQs related to dictionaries answered to cater to your ambiguities.
What is an offline dictionary?
An alphabetical list of words and word meanings is called a dictionary. Dictionaries allow people to search for words to understand the word’s deeper meaning and to understand a new language or a subject in general. Many devices have no electronic dictionaries, but hundreds of free online dictionaries have access to the Internet.
E-dictionary basically provides words and meanings, sometimes their uses and pronunciations information. A dictionary is available as a printed book, as a website, or as a digital product, and can be monolingual, bilingual, or multilingual.
Does Android have a built-in dictionary?
Unfortunately, there’s no such feature available in Android. Although, this is a very beneficial feature available only in iOS. As there is no in-built dictionary for Android. You need to use dictionary apps, but it’s not that easy.
For example, you have to write or copy the word in the app if you want to find a word, and then the meaning will come in the result. A WordLookup app that supports the “share” intent and then selects a word and “shares” it with the application is the best solution for Android users.
Why Do You Need A Dictionary App?
Long gone are the days of carrying heavy dictionaries, google has become the sole guide for us all. But still, why do you need a dictionary app rather than trusting Google and Google Translator?
Well, simply because, firstly you may not always have an internet connection and your curiosity for a new word’s meaning should not be left at a halt.
Secondly, A Dictionary App helps you learn new words every day through a pop-up notification, in almost all dictionary apps. This means that whether you like it or not they are going to teach you a word a day by hook or crook.
Thirdly, the Android dictionary apps allow you to keep a history of your search words, categorize, save, and organize them in order to make them more reachable and easy to memorize.
How To Install A Dictionary On Android?
Click on the links for the dictionary of your choice mentioned above or head on to Google PlayStore and download the best-suited dictionary for your convenience.
Conclusion
Finding the top free offline dictionary app in 2023 is therefore no longer a difficult endeavor. Users are able to discover the ideal app to meet their needs and preferences from the selection of high-quality and user-friendly apps available. The characteristics of these apps are created to meet the requirements of contemporary consumers, from the simplicity of access to the vast databases. You can choose from the list above, and with the help of these apps, users can now improve their communication and language abilities, increase their vocabulary, and enrich their lives. It is up to us to use the power of words, which is literally at our fingers. What are you still holding out for? Today, download one of these apps to reap the rewards for yourself!