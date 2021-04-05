Facebook is one of the widely used platforms. No doubt, we love using it, but every time we are victimized by illegal data selling. Back in 2019, data of 500 million Facebook users was leaked. This data including email addresses and phone numbers was posted online. Now once again Data of 500 million Facebook users was posted online by leaker for free.

Around 32 million American accounts and 20 million French accounts were among those affected.

500m Facebook Users Data Posted Online

Alon Gal, chief technology officer at the Hudson Rock cybercrime intelligence firm said:

“All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free, This is utter negligence of Facebook’s part”

Most of the data the appeared in the online forum belonged to the current users. According to a report in Business Insider which is not confirmed by AFP yet, some of the phone numbers leaked belonged to the owners of the accounts.

“This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked,”

However, Facebook has not admitted it and has said that this is old and there is nothing authentic about it.

Facebook Spokesperson said:

“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

This is not the first time Facebook has come into such a scandal. Previously the company compromised the privacy of 2 billion users. If we go back to 2016, Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm used the personal data of millions of Facebook users to target political ads and for the handling of private information.

The question remains the same: Why we are still using Facebook?

