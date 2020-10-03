OPPO is quite active these days in bringing the variety of smartphones covering all-range customers. Just recently, OPPO has launched A33 and A93. Now the company is working on another new OPPO smartphone. The new smartphone has appeared on FCC with a photo revealing its design.

A New OPPO Smartphone Appears on FCC with 4,100 mAh Battery

The upcoming OPPO smartphone has appeared with the model code CPH2185. It has a similar design of Realme’s Narzo 20 ( which has also launched recently). The photo reveals that the phone has a fingerprint reader on the back. It means it will be an affordable one. Moreover, the phone will have a triple camera setup placed in a squircle-shaped module with an LED flash.

You can clearly see in the photo that the phone has the volume rocker and power key on the right side. Also there is a USB port along with a speaker, microphone and 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Unfortunately, the FCC has not revealed any information about its space. The only thing that we know so far about the phone is its 4,100 mAh with 10W charging support. Also, it will run ColorOS 7.2. Both these features come in affordable phones. So, it is for sure that it will cost around $200-$300.

The phone is a mystery right now. But we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates about the trending smartphones coming in the market.

You can also tell us in the comment section given below what other specs do you expect in the coming OPPO phone.