About 80% Pakistani Consumers Prefer Buying Bigger Smartphones (Q1 2021)

If we examine the current trend in our country and around the globe, we see that majority of the consumers nowadays prefer bigger screens over smaller ones. Keeping this trend in mind, we see that most of the companies these days are launching smartphones with bigger screens. We can take the example of a number of companies like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, etc. all of these companies are rolling out smartphones with a bigger screen.

Because of this, in my opinion, large screen phones have sidelined their TVs and laptop as they enjoy movies and TV serials more on their big-screen phones. In order to support my argument, I am going to share some data that will reveal user preferences in terms of screen size in Q1 of 2021.

About 80% of Pakistani Consumers Prefer Buying Bigger Smartphones (Q1 2021)

0-5 inches:

In the contemporary era, no new smartphones are coming with a screen size of fewer than 5 inches. Some very old smartphones may be circulating on the web with a screen size of less than 5 inches. Due to which the phones having screen sizes of less than 5 inches are not even visible on the above-mentioned chart.

5-5.5 inches:

Smartphones of this size are also rapidly vanishing from the market. As you can see in the given chart, the phones with 5-5.5 inches size are on the declining trend and their user preference has decreased from 7.9% to 5.2%.

5.5-6 inches:

Even the smartphone of this particular size isn’t coming into the market. This size range is also declining in the market, from 5.8% in Q4 of 2020 to less than 4% in Q1 of 2021.

6-6.5 inches:

Smartphones with this screen size have penetrated the market right now. But you will be amazed to hear that even this screen size is seeing a downward trend in terms of user preference as clearly illustrated in the chart.

6.5-7 inches:

This size range is currently dominating the market, and users are preferring this range over others. As evident in the above-mentioned chart, this screen range has witnessed a growth from 56% in Q4 of 2020 to 68.5% in Q1 of 2021.

