Airpods Pro and Max expected to be launched with new colors this fall

According to a source, Apple will launch the long-awaited AirPods Pro refresh this fall, along with a new color palette for the AirPods Max.

Apple is expected to release an improved version of the AirPods Pro in the second half of 2022, according to current conjecture. According to a source, the earwear may be accompanied by a revamp of Apple’s premium over-ear headphones as part of a shake-up of Apple’s personal audio equipment.

Gurman reiterated his commitment to the AirPods Pro 2 on the most recent episode of Power On.

While Gurman stated that he would “expect” to see a price reduction, there is currently no sign that Apple is planning one.

In the fall, look for the updated AirPods Pro. Because the current model has been on the market since the fall of 2019, some early adopters’ batteries are likely to be in trouble. Look for an AirPods Max makeover with new colors (perhaps, a price drop—$550 for those headphones is insane).

According to reports, the AirPods Pro 2 will have a new design and will offer seamless playback for the first time. There have also been whispers of additional health management and fitness tracking features, but we’re still waiting for further details to see exactly what Apple is preparing.