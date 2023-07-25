When Twitter is busy changing its logo and name, another Twitter Rival appeared. TikTok has announced that it’s rolling out support for text posts. One of the most widely used video-sharing platforms, TikTok is in a run of taking over many popular apps. The app had also added support for images in an attempt to take on Instagram. It’s now adding text posts, likely to take on Twitter and Meta’s Threads.

TikTok says the new content option will allow creators to share their stories, poems, lyrics and other written content on the platform.

Another Twitter Rival, TikTok Adds Support for Text Posts

Now when you open the app’s Camera page, you will be able to choose from three options: photo, video and text. Once you select the text option, you will be taken to the text creation page, where you can type out the content of your post. Then, you can customize your context by adding sounds, tagging a location, enabling comments and allowing Duets. TikTok says text posts will be just as interactive and dynamic as any video or photo post.

Moreover, you can add stickers to your text post, along with tags and hashtags. There’s also the option to choose from a variety of background colours. Just like video or photo posts, you can also save your drafts and store them with other unpublished posts.

It’s no surprise that TikTok has decided to add support for text posts now, especially at a time when Twitter is continuing to make questionable decisions and putting limits on non-paying users.

