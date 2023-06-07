Apple Messages in iOS 17 brings a lot of new features including voicemail transcription, an interface change, a safety-focused “Check In” option and many more.

The app is also getting a faster and more convenient search experience which now lets you start a search. You can narrow things down with Search Filters to find exactly what you’re looking for. A new “catch-up” option will help you quickly jump to the first message you haven’t seen in your group chats.

Apple Messages in iOS 17 Brings Voicemail Transcription, a ‘Check In’ Safety Feature and More

Additionally, it now has the ability to view a transcription of voice messages. If you have no time to listen to the voice message, these messages are transcribed so you can read them instead.

Another new option is “Check In”. It will share the location right in the conversation. Check-In can track the user and then notify the friend when they arrive home.

Another big change to the Message app’s overall design is how it now tucks away iMessage apps. You’ll now see things like buttons to share your photos, audio messages, and location. When you swipe up, you’ll see all your iMessage apps there.

What’s more exciting is that this new menu will also include a new stickers experience where you can access your stickers all in one place. There is also a new “Sensitive Content Warning” feature that will help adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos, based on similar technology behind the teen anti-sexting feature, Communication Safety.

