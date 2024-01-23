The fact that Apple Music is paying artists to release their songs in spatial audio is an intriguing development. This program is in line with the platform’s aim to improve users’ audio experiences. It enhances the audio experience, especially for those who are wearing headphones that are compatible with it. For the most complete and accurate information, you might wish to verify official releases from Apple Music or reputable news sources. There are details regarding the incentive program on Apple Music Support. These details include the requirements for qualifying or the amount of financial support artists can receive.

Apple Music is now giving extra money to musicians who share their music in Spatial Audio. Apple will pay musicians up to 10% more money every time people listen to their songs in Spatial Audio. This is starting from the payments they’ll get in January. Importantly, artists will receive extra money from Apple Music, even if people don’t listen to their songs in Spatial Audio.

The number of plays in both spatial and non-spatial audio is compared to determine the measurement. Even if no one explicitly listens to the Spatial version, artists will still receive the 10% royalty incentive if they make all of their tracks available in Spatial Audio (using Dolby Atmos mastering). More than 90% of Apple Music customers have tried their hand at listening to a song in spatial audio. In the last two years, the total number of plays in spatial audio has climbed by more than three times.

Before this most recent revelation, the number of songs available in Spatial Audio has increased significantly. Nearly 5000% since the feature’s introduction in 2021, and more than twice that much in the last year alone. It is anticipated that the addition of these new financial incentives would increase the uptake of Spatial Audio in the Apple Music library even more. The 10% bonus is intended to acknowledge the additional time and work required for Dolby Atmos mixing as well as to reward artists who provide higher-quality content.