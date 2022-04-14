Apple’s Augmented Reality (AR) headset’s release might face a delay

Apple’s augmented reality (AR) headset is expected to be released in the first quarter of next year, according to reports.

The supply chain issues and the fact that the tech giant does not want to deliver its first AR device in limited numbers pushed the business to put back the release date yet again.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is likely to use a new in-house processor designed just for the headset, similar to how the M1 series of chips for the Mac were designed when Apple moved away from Intel. With up to 10 sensors, eye tracking, and hand tracking, the headset is expected to accommodate both virtual reality and augmented reality. Analysts estimate that the headset might cost up to $3000.

The in-house created processor will be one of the primary differentiators of Apple’s mixed reality headset over its competitors, according to the report. The device is projected to include more than ten sensors (including cameras), benefiting Sony, Will Semi, Sunny Optical, and other component suppliers.

According on what we know so far, Apple’s augmented reality Headset has a release date in 2023 appears to be more likely. Cupertino may still showcase the device later this year, but it will not be available for purchase until early 2023. This is something Apple has done in the past, most notably with the Apple Watch and the HomePod, so it isn’t completely out of the question.