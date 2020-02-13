13 Best Apps to Hide Photos/Videos on Android in 2020

Technology is revolutionizing day by day and we came across new features in the mobile devices. The smartphones are equipped with the fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, PIN or password to make the data in your phone more secure. However, there are many phones who do not provide more security, once you unlock the phone. Also, some people take photos or make videos that they do not want to share with all. In this article, we will tell you 10 Best Apps to Hide Photos/Videos on Android in 2020 for those who want more security in their phones. Also, the apps are beneficial if your device gets lost or some mishap happens. These apps will prevent your photos and videos to get leaked.

Top Apps to Hide Photos and Videos on Android

Secret Photo Vault

When it comes to security, Secret Photo Vault is considered as one of the best Apps to Hide Photos and videos. It is a double layered password security app. The app allows you to secure your photos or videos with a four-digit pin. Moreover, the users can also secure individual albums with a password. The app also allows you to lock your stuff with the fingerprint. One of the best features of this app is that its Stealth Mode makes the app disappear from recent apps list so no one else can open it. The app saves your photos and videos in a hidden folder so no one can access them using file manager or explorer.

Vault-Hide

This app brings along all the necessary features you would prefer to have in a privacy-focused app used for hiding personal stuff. It is one stop solution for all your needs of hiding stuff on your device. you can hide all your photos, and videos. Not only this, but you can also hide your call logs as well. So that no one else can get access to your data. Furthermore, if you want to reset your password, you have to use your email id. Moreover, you can hide the app as well using stealth mode. Also, you can create a secure back up for your data if you want to take it.

3. 1Gallery:

1Gallery is a recently launched gallery vault app. The app includes a blend of regular gallery and a gallery vault function. It implies that you can see your photos, GIFs and other stuff as you normally do and you can also keep them in secrecy, under a certain lock. The vault of 1Gallery app is fully encrypted for each file. In addition to that, there are three separate ways to access the vault. These ways include a pin password, pattern lock and fingerprint(if available). The app operates with RAW, SVG and panoramic images. There are some additional features in this app as well. It encompasses a basic photo/video editor and some free themes to choose from. This app has two versions, and the premium version is not free.

4. AppLock by DoMobile Lab:

AppLock by DoMobile Lab is one of the most renowned app to hide photos/videos. It is primarily designed for Android. The most interesting function of this app is that it can convert any app into a vault app. The app has a wide range of security precautions and measures. Like, you can conceal it from app drawer. Along with that, the app locks your cloud storage apps, gallery, and any other application that can access your private files. It is considered as the best counter app for snooping individuals. The app has a free version but along with a lot of advertisements. So, you should also try the premium version which is paid.

5. LockMyPix:

As the name suggests, this app has a basic motive to hide our personal photos. LockMyPix is a decent and effective gallery vault app. There is an array of interesting features in the app. Like, it operates in a completely offline mode. There is a full AES encryption, fingerprint scanner support and also operates on the files of micro SD card. Another very distinctive and brilliant feature of this app is that you can make a fake vault as well. Especially, for your close ones who can sometimes force you to open the lock. But the feedback related to this feature is not that great. There is a free version of this app and also a premium version which is paid.

6. Keepsafe Photo Vault

Keepsafe is one of the popular and best Apps to Hide Photos on Android. Using this app you can hide photos and videos from others. The app also allows you to secure your photos using a password or a fingerprint. No doubt, it is a good option to add fingerprint support as most of the smartphones now have a fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, you can also make an encrypted backup of your data on the cloud. One of the best parts of this app is that it also allows you to share the pictures from within the app.

7. Photox

Photox is among the most reliable apps to Hide photos and videos. As smartphones are becoming more advanced, the app is also up to date. To make your photos and videos more secure, the app allows you to set face unlock for photos and videos. The best thing about the app is that when others want to access the app, it shows a fake crash message. Hence, they will think that the app is not working properly but you can use it when required. Just like other apps, this app also allows you to take secure backup of your hide photos.

8. Gallery Lock

For those who want an app with a simple interface, Gallery lock is the best option for them. Just like above-mentioned apps, you can hide your photos and videos using password and pin lock. Furthermore, in Stealth mode, the app hides itself from the list of recent apps.

9. Safe Gallery

This app is just like same as we have mentioned above to hide your photos. It is also a video hider app for android. Because of its simple interface, we consider it as one of the best apps to hide your photos. Furthermore, you can also take backup of your data on the cloud. You may restore it if something goes wrong with the device. It also comes with a stealth mode that does not show the app on the home screen of your device.

10. Private Photo Vault

For those users who are more concerned with the security of their data and want a double check, this app is more suitable for them. Private Photo Vault has two levels of security. First, you need to put a password to access the app and another password for the album. I consider it as one of the best and more secure apps to hide photos and videos on Android. Because it allows you to change the cover of hidden albums as per your choice which makes it more secure. Furthermore, the app also allows you to share photos and videos from within the app.

11. Private Zone

For privacy-obsessed people, this app brings a lot of features. You can hide your photos and videos or even apps. The app provides free Private VPN service. You can use this app as your custom Lock screen app also. The app also contains phone Anti-theft Features and Harassment/ Spam Call Intercept. The app contains a lot of useful features. However, there is a frustrating thing about the app which is the app is filled with ads. However, users can avoid the ads by picking up the premium subscription.

12. F-Stop Gallery

The app brings along a lot of features that will improve your gallery browsing, sorting, and tagging experience. You can sort images simply dragging and dropping the files. You can protect single media files using the password. This secure folder is accessible from the hamburger menu on the left. I consider it one of the best apps to hide photos because it is a full-fledged gallery app. You also get an image editor within the app. The app also includes filters, privacy protection and a lot more.

13. Hide Something

The app has more than 5 million downloads and is one of the most trouble-free apps to hide photos and videos on Android. You can put PIN, password, or the fingerprint to hide photos and videos. You also get access to a mini collection of beautiful themes, support for a variety of media file types, an advanced image viewer and fake login mode to further protect your privacy. Just like other, the app also takes backup of your important data.

Conclusion:

It is right of a human being to have a private space. According to a research, privacy is important for mental security and growth. But, as we are living in a tech world. Here everything is intermingled and privacy can easily be distorted by just accessing anyone’s mobile phone. Therefore, the above mentioned apps are promoted to counter this violation. My preferences among these is number one and three. Because I found secret photo vault app and 1Gallery app as the most authentic and affective in maintaining privacy of our smartphones.