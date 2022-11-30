ZTE just expanded its Axon 40 family by introducing the Axon 40 Ultra Space edition. Previously, the company has launched the Axon 40, Axon 40 Ultra and Axon 40 SE. Now the latest model has come with more memory and a more premium build. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition is Now Live with 18GB of RAM and Ceramic back

First of all, the phone comes in two memory options – 12 GB RAM with 512GB storage and 18GB RAM with 1TB storage. The design is slightly different from the regular Ultra. The back panel has been replaced with one made out of ceramic material. ZTE also reworked the camera bump – instead of a discrete island it now blends smoothly into the back. The ceramic has been created in a special mould to create a special texture on the surface.

Additionally, the Space Edition has a dedicated security chip. The company claims that it has passed national commercial encryption testing and has received three major international security and privacy certifications.

Moreover, the phone has a 6.8” AMOLED 120Hz display with a 16MP under-display camera. The phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery with up to 80W charging support. The latest model has a triple camera setup at the back. It has three 64MP sensors: one for the wide cam (35mm lens), one for the ultra-wide (16mm) and one for the periscope (91mm).

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Space Edition is already up for pre-order in China. The actual sale will begin on December 6. The 12GB/512GB model will go for CNY 5,900 ($825/€795/₹67,000), the 18GB/1TB units will cost CNY 7,700 ($1,075/€1,035/₹88,000).

Check Also: ZTE Axon 40 SE is Now Official with Unisoc chipset