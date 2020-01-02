10 Best Instagram Filters to Try Using in 2020

We all know that Instagram is all about sharing your life moments that we capture via the camera’s lens. Sometimes we want to make them more beautiful but most of us are unaware of how to take the perfect snap. Especially, Instagrammers want to make their snaps more attractive in order to get attention and tons of likes. Editing can make our shots more attractive, we can edit them and share them on Instagram but pics editing is not a piece of cake for everyone. It doesn’t mean that you can’t make your snaps eye-catchy without editing them. Instagram filters are making things easy for you. You can transform the entire look of your snap with Instagram filters.

Best Instagram Filters in 2019

The Instagram filters add missing charm to your photos and you share your photos with your friends on Instagram in order to get more likes and comments. So if you use Instagram a lot and upload photos on a regular basis then you can use Instagram filters smartly to enhance the appearance of your snaps.

In today’s post, I am going to share the 10 Best Instagram Filters with readers. You must try to use them before uploading any photo. As personally, I found these filters more tempting and interesting. Let’s have look on them one by one.

Normal:

Personally, I feel more comfortable with the natural look of the pictures that’s why I’m liking the normal filter more than any other. If you also want to upload the photo with its original look then you can select the normal option. I think the natural look of your photo is better than the filtered one.

I have also observed that there are so many people who are more interested to maintain the original look of their photos.

When you should apply the Normal filter?

To maintain a natural look

2. Clarendon:

If you want to apply any filter to your photo, then you can make use of the Clarendon. It is considered to be one of the most loved Instagram filters.

It gives cool effects along with slightly warmer mid-tones to your snaps. The more interesting thing about this filter is that it gives brighter highlights and darker shadows to your photo, the light to lighter areas and dark to darker areas. The Clarendon is an ideal and perfect filter for sunset posts.

When you should apply Clarendon filter?

To brighten lighter areas

To darken darker areas

For an overall cooler look

To avoid completely unnatural look.

3. Juno:

Juno is one of the most popular Instagram filters. Instagram Juno filter gives a fascinating look by pumping up both the contrast and vibrancy of an image. Juno intensifies red and yellow hues of the snaps and makes them stand out more than the blues. If you want to bring depth in your pictures then it is the perfect filter in order to create the feel. Juno filter gives your photos The filter gives a rich and deep tone to your shots.

When you should apply Juno filter?

If you want warm colors to stand out

If you want cool colors to be vivid

For a nice glow to the brighter areas

3. Lark:

If you want to give a cooler look to your picture, then you can use the lark filter as it is one of the most loved Instagram filters. It gives the right amount of brightness to your snaps. It intensifies and enhances the colors but not the red. It adds warmth to your pictures. It increases the brightness of the picture which makes it perfect for outdoor photo shoots.

When you should apply lark filter?