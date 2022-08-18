12 Best Minecraft Parkour Servers of 2022

Since the game’s inception 11 years ago, parkour servers on Minecraft have been immensely popular. Over the years, gamers have yearned to continually test the limits of their movement abilities within the game. This is frequently accomplished by completing difficult, custom-built “parkour maps” in which the objective is to beat a series of parkour courses. In Minecraft, parkour servers are not a novel concept. However, the genre has progressed significantly from dedicated parkour servers to an abundance of Minecraft server types. So, we are going to list the 12 best Minecraft Parkour Servers that can provide some serious entertainment.

Best Minecraft Parkour Servers

1) Mineplex:

Mineplex is a well-established and renowned Minecraft parkour server. It has maintained its popularity within the Minecraft multiplayer community for years. Although Mineplex offers a variety of game modes, its inclusion on this list of the best parkour servers is due to the incredibly entertaining “Dragon escape” mode. In this game mode, players must utilize their parkour talents to dodge a swiftly approaching dragon. The Dragon escape game mode was created particularly for Mineplex and is a tremendously exhilarating experience to play. Any Minecraft parkour enthusiast should give it a try.

2) OPBlocks:

OP is one of the best Minecraft parkour servers on this list. It includes a prison break, boss battles, dungeons, and even a unique skyblock. Beyond the games is a universe of inventive parkour mini-games, almost all of which feature daily challenges to keep you engaged. Similar to other popular Minecraft servers, OPBlocks boasts a welcoming, active community, a helpful staff, and exclusive, high-quality content. And if challenges aren’t enough for you, you can additionally explore several server quests.

3) Minr:

Minr Parkour server is the third-oldest Minecraft server in history. It is also one of the finest Minecraft parkour servers. With this server, you have access to a multitude of minigames, parkour courses, and riddles. Each of the server’s 500+ tasks is designed to enhance your Minecraft gaming abilities.

However, don’t be intimidated by the difficulty of this server, as there is a designated area for novices. Whether you’ve been playing for a decade or you just started yesterday, this server can accommodate your ability level. And if you attain a high enough status on the server, you are even invited to design its future challenges.

4) Play in a Box:

Play in a box is also an amazing Minecraft parkour server. It features multiple game modes, such as survival, PVP, SMP, and others. The most intriguing aspect of this site, though, is the ability for gamers to develop and list their own parkour courses. Other players can then purchase access to these personalized courses with in-game stars.

This Minecraft server’s community-based parkour world delivers an exciting experience. And if you intend to establish your own Minecraft server for parkouring, this is an excellent location to collect feedback from the community.

5) Triumphia:

Triumphia is a basic yet entertaining Minecraft server that provides the same experience to both Bedrock and Java users. You can either enjoy vanilla or engage in faction warfare to amass immense money in-game. And as for parkour sessions, the server offers over a hundred incredible, lengthy courses. Even while it is technically impossible to crossplay between versions, the same server worlds allow you to compete with your friends on the same courses.

Due to the growing level of difficulty, this is also one of the finest Minecraft servers for beginners to learn parkour. It also features an in-game leaderboard and time monitoring, but you can also use its three levels of difficulty and simple tracks to improve your skills.

6) Parkour Craft:

ParkourCraft is a smaller server compared to others on this list, but it nevertheless offers players a wide variety of amazing, custom-built parkour maps and parkour-based plugins.

For successfully completing parkour maps, players are rewarded with in-game cash, which is a fascinating aspect of ParkourCraft. This money can then be exchanged for cosmetic bonuses and features within the game, such as stylish caps and colorful chat tags.

7) Jump Craft:

Most servers provide more parkour content, but not Jumpcraft. It features over 800 parkour places, and its designers continue to add new ones daily. You can compete against other players, accomplish challenges, and earn points to climb the ranks. This server transforms Minecraft into a dedicated parkour game in numerous ways.

The disadvantages of this server are that it is Java-only and less active than other servers. But if you bring along your pals, it becomes an incredible spot to hang out. Despite the lack of other players, a vast number of parkour courses are available to keep you on the server.

8) UltimisMC:

This is one of the finest Minecraft parkour servers because it attempts to accommodate Java players. It operates on the most recent version of Minecraft, 1.18, but also welcomes users with older versions. In addition, it is one of the extremely few cracked servers. Therefore, even if you cannot authenticate your Minecraft installation for whatever reason, you can still play on our server.

In addition to the usual game changes, it offers a fantastic parkour set that resembles a closed-range race. Therefore, you can compete not only with scores or times, but also with other players in real time. However, if you are not quite confident in your abilities, you can also practise on standard parkour courses. In addition, unlike other servers on our list, the parkour courses on UltimisMC are not simply floating blocks. Instead, they place greater emphasis on confined structures that are less intimidating for inexperienced players.

9) The Cyclone Network:

The Cyclone Network is another impressive minecraft parkour server in our list of the best Minecraft parkour servers. You can explore numerous game modes, including exclusive co-op parkour courses. You and your companions can participate in a unique parkour adventure. However, if you’re not prepared for that, there are four sets of unique parkour courses, each with its own level of difficulty.

If you consider yourself a talented player capable of tackling even the most difficult stages, the server also features unique jump courses. Here, you can attempt some uncommon parkour jumps; nonetheless, none of my friends managed to reach the final level.

10) Upcraft:

Now that the world has specialized crypto browsers, it should come as no surprise that Minecraft servers are following suit. In this server with a crypto theme, Upcraft mixes the world of blocks with blockchain conversations. The vast majority of its players are crypto fans, but its parkour courses will keep you interested even if you are not.

This server’s parkour courses are influenced by the dynamic trend of crypto graphs. The slopes appear to be excellent parkour locations, and you may now test them out. The biggest disadvantage of this server, however, is that it requires “Upcoin” even for a few features, such as teleportation.

11) Happy HG Network:

Our next server is not solely a parkour server, but if it were, it would have been the most unique one. Each of the approximately 100 parkour challenges has its own concept. There are parkour maps for Minecraft biomes, creatures, and even food. Some of these servers feature special enchantments that grant players extraordinary jumps, sprints, and other abilities.

The server also provides survival, skyblock, creative, and puzzle game modes in addition to parkour. Therefore, despite having a small number of active users, the server makes every effort to keep you engaged during your parkour-free breaks.

12) Mox MC:

Mox MC provides a variety of parkour maps for players to explore a variety of different skill sets. Mox MC additionally awards players that complete its famed parkour challenges with unique in-game trinkets and tags.

It is simple to access parkour on the server. The only need for potential players is to join the server and type “/warp parkour” in chat. This will lead them to an exceptional, custom-designed parkour map to complete. Other intriguing minigames, such as maze events, are also available on the server.

Final Words:

