5 Best Online Android Games You Can Play During Quarantine

Playing games together is yet another excitement you crave for during quarantine. Here are a few online android mobile games you can play with your friends and family during quarantine! These are the best online, android mobile games to play in your free time!

1. PUBG

I need not introduce PUBG at all. It is a known strategy, online game for android and iOS to play with your friends. 4 team members, 100 players in total and one battleground to kill and win. A very addictive and exciting game to play with your friends!

Download HERE.

2. Clash Royale

Supercell has never disappointed its users by making entertaining and yet amazing games. Clash Royale is yet another game by Supercell with plenty of exciting game modes. The aim is to prepare a perfect army, protect your 3 towers while destroying the enemy’s towers! Team up with friends in order to do so!

Download HERE.

3. Clash Of Clans

Clash of Clans has once been a very absorbing game by Supercell which took over the game industry at its peak point and still has its charm running. The aim is to fortify your castle, build a stronger army and clan with which you will raid other’s castles for war booty!

Download HERE.

4. Asphalt 9

What is better than an online game?- A racing car online game! Asphalt 9 is a road map to thrill and excitement. Let your friends hop-in for a bumpy ride to win during quarantine!

Download HERE.

5. Call Of Duty Mobile

Call Of Duty is yet another battleground game with weapons and items to protect oneself and their teammates and kill their enemies. Whosoever gets killed loses the game. A very thrilling and absorbing online game to play with friends during this lockdown!

Download HERE.

I know that we are all somewhat trapped in our houses and unable to meet one another and we do miss our fun gatherings but this is indeed what the time demands from us and this has to be done. Stay home and Play your worries away!

