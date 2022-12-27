Advertisement

Playing games together is yet another excitement you crave during quarantine. Here are a few online android mobile games you can play with your friends and family during quarantine! These are the best online, android mobile games to play in your free time!

1. PUBG

I need not introduce PUBG at all. It is a known strategy, an online game for android and iOS to play with your friends. 4 team members, 100 players in total, and one battleground to kill and win. A very addictive and exciting game to play with your friends!

Download HERE.

2. Clash Royale

Supercell has never disappointed its users by making entertaining yet amazing games. Clash Royale is yet another game by Supercell with plenty of exciting game modes. The aim is to prepare a perfect army, and protect your 3 towers while destroying the enemy’s towers! Team up with friends in order to do so!

Download HERE.

3. Clash Of Clans

Clash of Clans has once been a very absorbing game by Supercell which took over the game industry at its peak point and still has its charm running. The aim is to fortify your castle, and build a stronger army and clan with which you will raid other’s castles for war booty!

Download HERE.

4. Asphalt 9

What is better than an online game?- A racing car online game! Asphalt 9 is a road map to thrill and excitement. Let your friends hop in for a bumpy ride to win during quarantine!

Download HERE.

5. Call Of Duty Mobile

Call Of Duty is yet another battleground game with weapons and items to protect oneself and their teammates and kill their enemies. Whosoever gets killed loses the game. A very thrilling and absorbing online game to play with friends during this lockdown!

Download HERE.

6. Hay Day

Hay Day is a perfect farm management game with untapped exciting features. It covers all the aspects of a farm business, from animal farms to fish farms, delivering products via various means, and setting up one’s own town. Hay Day is surely a game that will fetch your attention for hours!

Download HERE.

7. 8 Ball Pool

Love snooker but are not able to go to the club due to COVID-19? no problemo! 8-Ball Pool will go you a similar experience to ease the tension. Level up, earn your reward, purchase upgraded sticks and go for mega global tournaments to prove your snooker skills! A perfect game to play with friends.

Download HERE.

8. Ludo Star

The simple but fun game Ludo Star needs no introduction at all. Play Ludo with your friends and family online to kill your boredom during this quarantine and laugh your worries out! A very enjoyable and relaxing game to play with friends.

Download HERE.

9. The Tribez

The Tribez is a very explicitly designed management game. You are the time traveler who crashed into an ancient village and considers yourself the long-awaited leader. Now it is on to build and manage the dinosaur-era village and protect its people from the dangers that surround them.

Download HERE.

10. Airport City

The airport city is yet another management game where you are the mayor of the airport city and need to build and manage it. The airport city at a very smaller level gives the basic knowledge of governing a state or gives a sense of investment, revenue generation, and much more. Am I talking about a game or what? Anyways it is a really exciting and engaging online game to play!

Download HERE.

I know that we are all somewhat trapped in our houses and unable to meet one another and we do miss our fun gatherings but this is indeed what the time demands from us and this has to be done. Stay home and Play your worries away!

