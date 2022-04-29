Beta Launcher by Nothing Launched Today on Play Store

Nothing has revealed that it’s Nothing Launcher is now available on the Google Play Store for various Android devices. This launcher, which is still in beta, looks and feels a lot like the stock Android launcher. It comes with a single custom background and a set of conventional circular app icons. Here is everything you need to know!

Beta Launcher by Nothing

The launcher includes two widgets, a clock, and a weather widget, for people who enjoy using them. Both are available with a clear or black backdrop and have the same dot matrix font as Nothing’s identity.

The launcher also has a function called Max Icons and Max Folders, which is quite useful. You may supersize any icon or program folder on the home screen by pressing and holding it and then clicking a button. This increases the size of the icon or folder from 1×1 to 3×3.

The beta launcher will be accessible for Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, Google Pixel 5, and Google Pixel 6 series, with OnePlus support coming later, according to nothing. On a OnePlus 10 Pro, though, Nothing was able to successfully install and operate the launcher. You can easily download the launcher from Google Play Store. There are multiple wallpapers and ringtones you can download too.

A Little About the Company

It is a consumer technology firm based in London and its founder is Carl Pei. The company is not very old as it came to the surface in 2020. There are multiple investors in the company, including iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, YouTuber Casey Neistat, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.

