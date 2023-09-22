The Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Dr Khalid Hafeez, has recently unveiled a significant endeavor aimed at transforming the educational landscape in the area. This initiative entails the establishment of the inaugural Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy, which is anticipated to bring about a revolutionary impact.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the authorities have taken a significant step towards empowering the students of Balochistan. The move, which focuses on providing cutting-edge knowledge and skills, aims to equip these students with the necessary tools to compete on the global stage. This development is set to have a profound impact on the educational landscape of the region.

In a recent interview with The Express Tribune, Dr. Khalid Hafeez expressed his dedication to implementing significant changes and enhancing the educational quality at BUITEMS. This announcement was made during a pivotal moment for the university, as it has been facing a significant financial issue in recent years that appears to have been disregarded by the government.

Dr. Hafeez underscored the significance of adequately equipping students to assume the role of global citizens, with contemporary skills and knowledge essential for achieving worldwide competitiveness. He emphasized that the teachers and staff, who are devoted to their roles, align with his vision and are fully dedicated to its accomplishment. Despite BUITEMS already being acknowledged as one of the leading educational establishments in the country. The current financial difficulties have emphasized the necessity for innovation and transformation.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) signifies the forthcoming trajectory of education. He aspires to offer education of superior quality to the students residing in Balochistan, with the aim of not only adequately preparing them for domestic prospects but also enabling them to obtain high-caliber employment chances on a global scale.

BUITEMS, under the guidance of the Chancellor and Governor of Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, has developed a comprehensive strategy to provide information technology training to a significant number of 10,000 students from the province. Dr. Hafeez perceives this effort as a catalyst that has the potential to bring about significant and far-reaching changes in the region of Balochistan. It holds the promise of a more positive and optimistic future for the younger generation residing in this area.

