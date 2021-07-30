Budget Friendly Huawei Band 6 Pro launches today

The Huawei Band 6 Pro has been introduced, and it has an essential feature: body temperature monitoring. This is the single (but useful) feature that distinguishes the pro version from the non-pro version.

The Huawei Band 6 Pro’s newest temperature sensor allows you to monitor skin temperature and display the closest feasible temperature for a more accurate health evaluation.

Specifications of Huawei Band 6 pro

The Band 6 Pro has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with full touchscreen functionality. It measures 43×25.4×10.99mm and weighs around 18 grams. The fitness band includes a silicone strap and a strengthened polymer fiber watch casing. An accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor are among the sensors aboard.

It has 96 training modes, including running, cycling, rope skipping, and more. It also has an all-day Sp02 monitor, a sleep tracker, and heart rate monitoring. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and is water-resistant up to 5 ATM. We can also view and manage incoming calls, text messages, weather updates, and music.

The battery life is estimated to last up to two weeks when used moderately.

The Huawei Band 6 Pro features NFC, enabling users to make one-touch payments while also allowing them to take photographs remotely, get message and text notifications, monitor the weather, and manage music. It works with Android 6.0/ iOS 9.0 and newer devices.

The Band 6 Pro is priced at CNY 449 ($70), and open sales begin on August 20.